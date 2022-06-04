FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Peace at Home hosts the first ‘Pups for Peace Dog Walk’ event to end domestic violence. The walk is a way to benefit a new pet sanctuary.

The dog walk was from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 4 at Gulley Park. Participants walked over a mile with or without their pets.

Peace at Home Family Shelter Development Coordinator, Stacy Brehman, said all donations will be going to help build this sanctuary.

“The sanctuary will be a valuable community resource for survivors of domestic violence to be able to bring their pets with them to shelter as they are fleeing dangerous homes,” Brehman said.

Peace at Home launched a campaign to build a Candy Clark Pet Sanctuary. The Candy Clark Pet Sanctuary offers survivors of domestic violence and their pets a safe place for themselves when escaping violence, according to Peace at Home. The sanctuary is named in memory of community advocate and animal lover, Candy Clark.

“We’re really humbled and we’re extremely appreciative of the community support that we have felt since 1977 when we opened the shelter so I didn’t think it would be any different today or you know going forward in the future but yeah we’re definitely excited to see a lot of happy dog loving people here,” Brehman said.