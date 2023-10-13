FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animal-loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Brannon from Washington County Animal Shelter.

Brannon is a 10-month-old handsome guy who still has that puppy energy and loves to crawl into your lap. Brannon loves to play with tennis balls in the yard. Brannon loves to give kisses and he is a big-kisser.

You can learn more about Brannon in the video above.

If you’re interested in adopting Brannon into your family you can visit him at the shelter.