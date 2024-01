SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animal-loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Sully from the Springdale Animal Shelter.

Sully has been in the shelter for 114 days. He is a sweet dog who likes to play with all the other dogs and cats in the shelter. Sully is the shelter staff’s favorite dog.

To know more about Sully, and all the other dogs available, click here.