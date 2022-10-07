FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Grammy award-winning Aida Cuevas will be performing her “45th Anniversary/Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo” on Oct. 20 at the Walton Arts Center.

The University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley music group, Mariachi Aztlán, will be joining Cuevas on tour, according to a press release. The mariachi band has been nationally recognized as an “outstanding college or university mariachi” and in 2010, President Obama invited the band to perform at the White House, according to a press release.

Cuevas was the first female singer in the mariachi category to win a Grammy. Her tour celebrates her 46-year career.

The dubbed “Queen of Marachi” will be performing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased weekdays in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or by calling 479-443-5600 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.