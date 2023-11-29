FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Razorback fans are camping outside the Bud Walton Arena ahead of Wednesday night’s basketball game against Duke. However, the big topic fans are discussing is the return of former head coach Bobby Petrino.

“It’s kind of crazy. It’s been a crazy day. Following Twitter and following all of this,” said Razorback fan Rick Bawiec.

Petrino will be the new offensive coordinator. Petrino was the head coach of the Hogs from 2008 to 2011.

“I remember when I was in middle school one of my first razorback memories was the Colby Hamilton play against LSU. Where the two LSU defenders knock each other out,” said Brendan Spaulding, a Razorback fan.

“Hopefully he will get the offensive moving again and we will see a lot of progress with that next year,” said Grant Rommel, a U of A student.

Petrino was fired in 2012 after a motorcycle accident exposed him for having an affair with one of his staffers.

“There’s a lot of people that hate him,” said Bawiec. “But there’s a lot of people that love him. I mean gosh we had some of the best years for the last 30 years or something under him as coach.”

Despite Petrino leaving the U of A on bad terms, fans are excited to see him return.

We should totally open the doors back to coach Petrino. He did a lot of great things with this program. When he was head coach. The fact he is saying he wants to be an offensive coordinator and I want to be a part of the Razorbacks again is a big sign,” said Rommel.