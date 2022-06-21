FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A youth football camp led by Razorback football players is kicking off at the University of Arkansas.

The event is led by Razorbacks football players Jalen Catalon, Jadon Haselwood and KJ Jefferson.

“We have kids out here who probably…growing up don’t have the best mentorship or people that are kind of looking out for them,” said Catalon. “So this event is to show them that…there is hope…that you could actually be something, you have purpose and that’s what this camp is all about.”

The youth camp teaches young kids to practice fundamental skills and run drills. Iris Vera shares her experience at the youth camp.

“It’s kind of scary you know going on a field and being the only girl or knowing you could be the only girl, but its also is fun you know you can empower other women to know that they can do what they want to do,” Vera said. “There’s really no limit to anything you can and can’t do.”

All the former players were able to share their football expertise today and meet some eager fans.

The camp is an extension of the Old Spice “School of Swagger” program in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.