ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study conducted by the University of California Berkeley stated that there has been a shift in the average age of home buyers in Arkansas.

According to the research findings, the average age at which people in the state purchase a home has risen to 36, marking an increase from 27 in 1980.

Bo Morrison, a local realtor, shared tips for prospective home buyers navigating the evolving real estate market in Arkansas.

“Knowing your budget is fundamental,” Morrison emphasized. “Understanding what you can comfortably afford helps the search process, making it easier and faster to find the right property.” For those needing assistance, Morrison advised seeking guidance from financial institutions or lenders.

Morrison highlighted the importance of conducting thorough research into preferred living areas. “If prime locations come with a larger price tag, exploring neighborhoods located 15 to 20 minutes beyond city limits could offer more affordable options,” he suggested. This strategic approach allows buyers to balance convenience with affordability.

Furthermore, Morrison urged potential home buyers to explore incentives available in the market. “Home builders often provide attractive incentives,” he noted. One such incentive is the availability of rural development homes, allowing buyers to secure properties with $0 down. Identifying these incentives could benefit aspiring homeowners in Arkansas.