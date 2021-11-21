Red Cross of Northwest Arkansas shares Thanksgiving cooking safety tips

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As thanksgiving day approaches, and many are deciding how they’re going to cook their meals, the Red Cross of Northwest Arkansas wants offer a few safety tips.

Since thanksgiving day brings more home cooking fires than any other day, it’s important to remember safety tips so you can avoid a holiday disaster, relax, and enjoy the holiday tradition.

Keep an eye on what you fry. Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even

for a short period of time, turn off the stove. Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and

curtains. Also keep children and pets at least three feet away. Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking. When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the

pan from the burner. Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the

fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled. Turn pot handles to the back of the stove, so no one bumps them or pulls them over. Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on. Check the kitchen before going to bed or

leaving home to ensure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off. Celebrating with the people you live with is the safest choice. If you do celebrate with people who don`t

live with you, gatherings and activities held outdoors are safer than indoor gatherings. Do not attend or host a holiday gathering if you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19. If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, follow CDC’s Domestic Travel or International

Travel recommendations for unvaccinated people. Everyone, even people who are fully vaccinated, will

still be required to wear a mask on public transportation.

Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to practice with your family.