FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Efforts of the rescue crews have saved the individual who jumped from the bridge earlier today. The person has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Traffic is clear on the bridge as of 11:52 p.m.

First responders began rescue efforts for an individual who jumped from Garrison Bridge at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

First responders say to prepare for traffic delays and to consider alternate routes as efforts are still underway.

“The individual is alive at this time of this post,” the press release states at 11:13 a.m.

Traffic on the bridge will be affected until further notice.

