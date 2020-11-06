Resident death at ACC in Fayetteville, autopsy to be done

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A female resident died at the Northwest Arkansas Community Correction Center (ACC) on Thursday, November 5, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC).

The ADC confirmed that an autopsy will be done.

The ACC supervises more than 60,000 offenders in Arkansas. This division handles parolees and those on probation, according to its website.

Overall, there have been 49 state prison inmate deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. At least one woman in her 30s died at Wrightsville Hawkins Female facility, all the other deaths have been men.

ADC’s Communications Director Cindy Murphy confirmed that there are not any COVID-19 cases at the ACC facility.