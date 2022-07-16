FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You never forget how to ride a bike, but if you never learned how to ride one, there is a new class for adults called “Adult First Ride.”

The free class is offered to the public by the NWA Trailblazers. The program promotes a safe place that encourages anyone to learn how to ride a bike at any age.

Classes are led by trained volunteers.

“In the four years I’ve worked for trailblazers the single most rewarding thing I’ve done,” Anya Bruhn, Trailblazer Bike Education program manager said. “The moment someone learns to ride a bike, I equate it with learning to read. It’s a magical moment in which you were on one side of the line and now you’re on the other.”

To prepare for the class ensure that you wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe athletic shoes; bikes and helmets are provided during the class.

Participants will be asked to complete a survey via email for feedback on the class.

The class will be hosted from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 at the Yvonne Richardson Community Center. The class is sponsored by Experience Fayetteville.

You can register here.

If you are unable to attend, cancel at least 24 hours before the class begins.

NWA Trailblazers is a non-profit organization that has created over 300 miles of multi-use trails. Their main areas of focus are trail development/maintenance, bike education programs, and advocating for the increased usage of trails and active transportation infrastructure, according to their website.