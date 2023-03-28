Rina Sawayama will be performing at the Momentary Green on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As part of Hold The Girl Tour, Rina Sawayama is set to perform live at The Momentary this fall.

According to a release, Rina Sawayama will be performing at the Momentary Green on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. Members will have the option to purchase tickets starting March 28 until April 18 before they go on sale to the public on April 19.

General admission prices for members are $32 while member premium tickets cost $150. Non-member general admission tickets are set for $40 while premium tickets cost $200.

To purchase tickets, visit themomentary.org or call the box office at 479-657-2335.

Described by Lady Gaga as “an experimental pop visionary who refuses to play by the rules,” Rina Sawayama is a British-Japanese pop star who fuses multiple pop genres into her own unique sound and voice.