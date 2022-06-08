ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2nd annual Ozark Cardboard Regatta will happen on June 12 at Lake Atalanta and is open to a range of ages this year.

According to a news release from event organizers, participants must register before the racing begins. Boats must be left at the Ozark Beer Company Brewery for inspection on June 11.

Teams of up to four can register for $110. It includes cardboard to build a boat, a “swag pack” and a six-pack of beer of your choosing according to the registration.

Registration for the shoebox race is $15 and is open for ages 5-17.

Proceeds benefit the Rogers Public Education Foundation. Rules and updates can be found on the Ozark Beer Company website.