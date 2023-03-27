ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the south side of the Church of Christ for Fire Captain Shawn Treat which is open to the public.

According to a Facebook post from the Rogers Fire Department, the procession with start at 12 p.m. from the Benton County Funeral home in downtown Rogers then west on Walnut from 5th Street and south on Dixieland Road to the church.

Fire Captain Treat died on March 21 unexpectedly. He had served the department for 23 years and was “a natural leader who drew other firefighters to him for counseling and coaching,” according to RFD.