ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students from Rogers Heritage and Rogers Tech High School are looking to take home the state championship in video games.

Andrew Marcelo-Argueta from Rogers Heritage will travel to Hendrix College in Conway on Thursday to compete for a state title in e-sports. Andrew will be competing for the NBA 2K title.

He said he was surprised his love of playing video games would take him this far.

“It feels pretty cool. I did not expect to get that far really. I really love playing the game. I find it surprising that I almost made it to the top,” Andrew said

Several Rogers Tech High School students are also heading to Hendrix College to take part in the championship.

A four-member team will compete for the Super Smash Bros. video game title.

One member of the team says it took time to become so good at the game. “It’s just dedication to the game. I am a competitive player and don’t know how I’m so good. I don’t have a secret” they said. “I played throughout middle school. I played with my friends and I was competitive. Gaming is my call in this life outside of my career.”