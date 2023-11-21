ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Rogers will start the Pauline Whitaker Parkway roundabout improvement project from next week, Nov. 27., the city announced today.

As per the release, the construction work at the Pauline Whitaker Parkway and Pinnacle Hills Parkway roundabout is expected to last till February 2024.

According to the press release, the new project will increase driver and pedestrian safety as well as improve the traffic flow in nearby areas. As part of the construction work, the roundabout lanes will be reduced from two to one with designated right-turn lanes.

Pauline Whitaker Roundabout

The release says this new design will be intuitive and similar to other intersections in Rogers. Traffic control devices and signage will be placed to merge traffic to one lane during the construction process. Drivers are requested to use caution while proceeding through the intersection as the traffic pattern will shift as the construction progresses. However, detours will be available, the release added.

The City of Rogers says these improvements are part of the Uptown Connectivity Project. To learn more about the timeline of this project, visit here.