ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Alternating lane closures will begin on Bellview Road at the intersection of Bellview Road and JB Hunt Drive/28th Place in order to install a roundabout at the intersection, the city announced on Tuesday.

Bellview Road will never be fully closed

According to the press release, this is part of the JB Hunt Drive project which supports future development west of the I-49 corridor and increases the capacity of the arterial grid network.

These alternating lane closures begin August 22 and are expected to last into Spring 2024, when the roundabout will be completed.

The release states that Bellview Road will never be fully closed.

To learn more about the project, visit here.