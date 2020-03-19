Rules change allows Arkansas restaurants to sell to-go beer and wine

Brewery Ambassador Ryan Wagner pours a glass of local Stout at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore on March 9, 2020. (Photo by Sébastien DUVAL / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN DUVAL/AFP via Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas restaurants will be temporarily allowed to sell to-go beer and wine to customers, according to an emergency rules change from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

For the next 30 days, restaurants may sell corked or sealed bottles of wine with the purchase of food, “consistent with their existing ability to allow a patron to take home an unfinished bottle of wine purchased with food.”

Restaurants still may not sell spirits to-go or for delivery but will be allowed to sell mixers and set-ups.

“Many restaurants already have the capability to sell beer for on-premises consumption and beer to go pursuant to a retail beer permit or microbrewery restaurant permit. In order to establish parity among all restaurants during this emergency, any restaurant licensed to sell beer under any permit, may sell sealed cans and bottles of beer to patrons with purchase of food,” the rule change reads.

Alcohol must be delivered by an employee of the establishment and not a third-party delivery service.