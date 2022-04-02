BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – People took advantage of the beautiful weather Saturday, April, 2, during the Run Bentonville Half Marathon.

After struggling with COVID for the past two years, the city wanted to host an event for residents to blow off some steam and start getting things back to normal.

The 13.1 mile course took runners through the heart of the city and highlighted the trail system.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Jason Bright, Bentonville resident. “I love it!” “I hope they do more of it.” “It kind of gives it more of a big city kind of feel, but still a small town.” “I love it!” “I love it!”

The Parks and Recreation Department relies on revenue generated from the race for the creation and maintenance of new and existing parks and programs.