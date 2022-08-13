FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) – At the beginning of the pandemic, many gas stations around the world were offering Sani-Grabbers.

After being in the pandemic for a couple of years their usage for them had died down.

Many people were unaware they were slowly making their way back as new viruses begin to appear.

Now people are happy to see them back as many can’t afford to be sick and they want to protect their families and themselves.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently loosened their COVID-19 guidelines but local businesses are stepping it up.

John Labelle is a northwest Arkansas native and said he has never seen the gloves before but he is thankful to businesses for implanting them

“I do have children and it’s one of those things where if you get gas you are really not thinking about the germs from the gas pump from the person that pumped before you and then going straight home to your kids and family members,” Labelle said.

Labelle also said it’s nice to know people still care about others’ health.

Sani-Grabbers are there for the public’s convenience and they’re an easy slip-on and go, designed to fit everyone who goes to the pump.