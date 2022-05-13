FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Smith Police Department will be having a candlelight vigil and memorial service at 8 p.m. May 16 at the plaza of the Sebastian County Courts Building, according to a news release.

Eighteen fallen law enforcement officers, troopers and deputies from SCSO, FSPD, Arkansas State Police, and Barling Police Department will be honored at the memorial service.

The names of fallen officers will be read for National Peace Officers Memorial Day. Courtesy of Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

May 11-17 is National Police Week. May 15 was declared National Peace Officers Memorial Day by President John F. Kennedy.