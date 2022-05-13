FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Smith Police Department will be having a candlelight vigil and memorial service at 8 p.m. May 16 at the plaza of the Sebastian County Courts Building, according to a news release.
Eighteen fallen law enforcement officers, troopers and deputies from SCSO, FSPD, Arkansas State Police, and Barling Police Department will be honored at the memorial service.
May 11-17 is National Police Week. May 15 was declared National Peace Officers Memorial Day by President John F. Kennedy.