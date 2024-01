BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A commercial vehicle rollover accident blocks traffic on-ramp in Interstate 49 on Jan. 4.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the accident happened at exit 85 on-ramp in Bentonville at 10.56 a.m.

ARDOT says the rollover accident involved a commercial vehicle and is leaking fuel.

More information on this accident and other traffic conditions can be found on iDrive Arkansas.

