FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Senator Tom Cotton is pushing for a study to learn the effects of cell phone usage in the classroom, while Prairie Grove schools are implementing its policy.

A 2023 study by Common Sense Media and the University of Michigan, found 97% of 11 to 17-year-olds used their phones during school hours. The most common uses were social media, YouTube, and gaming.

“The teachers love it. The kids don’t love it so much,” said Jed Davis, Principal of Praire Grove High School.

Davis says cell phones in the classroom have become a bigger problem over the past few years. Senator Tom Cotton is now pushing for the “Focus on Learning Act”. The act would instruct the Department of Education to study the effects of cell phone use in the classroom.

“From social media, apps, or websites, their phones were constantly going off. And even if it doesn’t ring out loud, even if it just vibrates in their pocket, it’s still a distraction,” said Davis.

The act calls for a study by the Department of Health and Human Services on how cell phones in school impact student learning. The act would cost five million dollars per year from 2024 through 2028.

But Davis and Assistant Superintendent, Pete Joenks, say the district came together to figure out an easier solution.

“You can have it between classes during our passing periods and you can have it at lunch, but you have to have it put up before you walk into the classroom,” said Davis.

If a Prairie Grove student is caught with their phone where it’s not allowed, it is taken until the end of the day. If that happens three times, the phone will be taken and a parent has to come pick it up at the end of the day. Davis says so far with the changes, he’s heard positive feedback from both students and faculty.

“We’ve had many teachers that have told us that engagement’s at a higher level this year because kids aren’t distracted by their cell phone,” said Davis.

Senator Cotton’s bill would also provide schools funding to add lock boxes and lockers to reduce students’ use of the devices. But Davis says the less invasive policy Prairie Grove has in place still ensures the student’s learning comes first.

“The goal is to minimize distractions in the classroom,” said Davis.

As for safety concerns with the “Focus on Learning Act”, participating schools would be required to have a communication system that allows teachers, administration, and staff to communicate with local emergency responders.

You can find the bill, here.