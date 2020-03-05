Sentencing phase: Death, or life in prison without parole, for Torres?

Life in prison no parole or death? Jurors decide fate of Mauricio Torres

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The sentencing phase of Mauricio Torres’ trial starts Thursday, March 5, at the Benton County Courthouse Annex building.

Benton County Courthouse Annex building, Bentonville, Arkansas. 3/2020.

On Wednesday, the jurors found Torres guilty of capital murder and first-degree battery in his son’s death that happened in 2015. Isaiah was six years old.

Now jurors will decide if Torres gets life in prison with no parole or sentenced to death.

This is the second time Torres has been convicted of murder and battery. In 2019, the Arkansas State Supreme Court ordered a new trial due to jurisdiction issues. The state’s high court decision also overturned Torres’ death sentence.

The defense and prosecution have family members in place to testify.

Court begins at 8:30 a.m.