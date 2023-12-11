FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Big Chicken, a restaurant chain backed by former basketball player Shaquille O’Neal, announced the opening date of its newest location in Fayetteville.

According to a press release, the restaurant is expected to have a soft opening on Dec. 27 before the grand opening on Jan. 3, 2024. The restaurant will be located at 2190 MLK Blvd, Fayetteville, AR.

“We were ecstatic to have such esteemed restaurant operators like Amy and Chris join Big Chicken. Beyond their impressive ownership portfolio, their love for the QSR industry carries through in everything that they do. This is just the start of BIG things for Big Chicken in Arkansas.” Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken

According to the press release, the Fayetteville location will be the first to open for husband-wife duo, Chris and Amy McMillan, co-owners of Northwest Arkansas Restaurant Group sister company to Panhandle Restaurant Group. Additionally, the release said that the downtown Fayetteville location will partly be owned by Rusty Enfinger, Clay Moser, and Ronnie Brewer Jr, former NBA player, and current assistant coach to the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring Big Chicken to Fayetteville and are eagerly awaiting to open our doors in November,” said Amy McMillan. “After meeting Josh and the entire Big Chicken team, we knew that we made the right decision. We can’t wait to connect with the Fayetteville community and bring BIG fun and BIG flavor throughout the city.”

To learn more about Big Chicken in Fayetteville, visit here.