WEBB CITY, Mo. — Those in the HVAC business have kept busy since outdoor temperatures dropped into the single digits and below. Danny and Beau Rickman — owners of DR Mechanical, LLC in Webb City — are among those working hard in the extreme cold to help keep their customers’ heating units up and running.

Once an arctic blast of cold air moves in, a majority of their service calls are related to the need to manually turn on emergency, or “EM” heat.

“A lot of our service calls over the last few days have been related to the emergency heat or auxiliary heat setting,” says Beau Rickman. “In general, people usually don’t have to activate emergency heat on their thermostat, so we’ve had to show people what emergency heat does and show them how to turn it on,” Rickman said.

According to Rickman, emergency heat is a setting that controls your home’s backup heating system. EM heat is a secondary heating mode found on some (but not all) thermostats, particularly those used in heat pump systems. In below-freezing temperatures, or when a unit’s heat pump malfunctions, this is where the EM heat setting comes into play.

“Whether it’s your heat pump that’s is failing outside and you need heat, or when the outdoor temperature is going to be 25 degrees (Fahrenheit) or colder for several days in a row, that’s when you should go ahead and switch your thermostat over to emergency heat,” said Rickman.

(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

Many homeowners are unsure when to use emergency heat, but Rickman says it’s simple: Emergency heat is meant for just that, emergencies.

“When it’s as cold as we’ve seen it get over the last few days, with temperatures near zero, and you’re just turning on the heat on your thermostat, you’re likely not going to reach the desired temperature you have your unit set to. It’s just going to continuously run 24/7 until it starts to warm back up outside,” says Rickman. “This is the ideal time to go ahead and switch your thermostat from heat to emergency heat. When the outside temperature gets above 25 degrees (Fahrenheit), that’s when you should turn off emergency heat and go back to the normal heat setting, which uses that heat pump,” he said.

By using the emergency heat setting when outdoor temperatures plummet, Rickman says this will allow your electric heating unit to reach and maintain the desired indoor temperature.

If this option doesn’t solve your home heating needs, it’s recommended that you contact an HVAC repair specialist as soon as possible to address any issues with your unit.

“If there is a problem with your HVAC and you let it go for any length of time, it can cost you a lot more in the long run, versus a regular service call,” said Rickman.