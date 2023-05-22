SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Siloam Springs has announced its first-ever Fourth Friday event at Memorial Park in downtown. The Fourth Friday will kick start at 4 p.m. with food trucks and vendors opening their doors to the community.

“We are so excited to see this new event come to life,” said Lindsey Taylor of Discover Siloam Springs and Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce. “Not only will this be a fun way to support our local business community, it’s also an opportunity for families to come together and enjoy the wonderful community that we have here in Siloam Springs.”

Fourth Friday will turn downtown into a big block party for the community

According to the release, there will be games for the whole family, bounce houses, over 40 vendors, including small businesses and nonprofits, food trucks serving dinner and dessert, live music, and more.

The Discover Siloam Springs team and committee have done an amazing job collaborating and planning this family-friendly event; we can’t wait to share it with you Abby Trinidad of Discover Siloam Springs and Siloam Springs Main Street

The theme for this month’s event is Americana as the community gets ready to celebrate Memorial Day on May 29. A special ceremony honoring the United States Armed Forces will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. All active and retired personnel are invited to attend. Later, the Shannon Wurst Band, an Ozark Americana band, will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Here is a look at more Fourth Friday events and other events coming to Siloam Springs this summer.

JUNE 9, 10 – Shakespeare in the Park at 7 p.m. presented by Siloam Springs Center for the Arts

– Shakespeare in the Park at 7 p.m. presented by Siloam Springs Center for the Arts JUNE 23 – Fourth Friday starts at 4 p.m. Bike Night concert begins at 6:30 p.m., featuring NWA JAZZ and MORE Orchestra

– Fourth Friday starts at 4 p.m. Bike Night concert begins at 6:30 p.m., featuring NWA JAZZ and MORE Orchestra JULY 1 – Siloam Music Festival begins at 7:30 p.m.

– Siloam Music Festival begins at 7:30 p.m. JULY 28 – Fourth Friday begins at 4 p.m. ArtFest Concert begins at 6:30 p.m. featuring Samantha Crain

– Fourth Friday begins at 4 p.m. ArtFest Concert begins at 6:30 p.m. featuring Samantha Crain AUGUST 25 – Fourth Friday begins at 4 p.m. Dog Days of Summer Concert begins at 6:30 p.m., featuring Brick Fields.

– Fourth Friday begins at 4 p.m. Dog Days of Summer Concert begins at 6:30 p.m., featuring Brick Fields. SEPTEMBER 9 – Presentation of the Ozark Ballet Theater presented by Siloam Springs Center for the Arts

– Presentation of the Ozark Ballet Theater presented by Siloam Springs Center for the Arts SEPTEMBER. 22 – Fourth Friday begins at 4 p.m. Hometown Heroes Concert begins at 6:30 p.m., featuring 449 Rewind.

– Fourth Friday begins at 4 p.m. Hometown Heroes Concert begins at 6:30 p.m., featuring 449 Rewind. OCTOBER 27 – Fourth Friday begins at 4 p.m. Monster Mash

For more information on events happening in Siloam Springs, visit here.