SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Siloam Springs Water Treatment Plant received statewide recognition at the 2023 Engineering Excellence Awards in Little Rock on March 9.

According to the press release, the water plant received the Honor Award in the Water and Wastewater Category with Burns and McDonnell, the engineering firm for the project, being the recipients of the award. The project was judged by a panel of industry professionals from throughout the state and were evaluated with uniqueness, sustainable considerations, future value to the engineering profession, and successful fulfillment of the client’s needs in mind.

“The Siloam Springs Water Treatment Facility is a great example of collaboration, creativity, and a tremendous working relationship with our client. The successful delivery of the first water treatment design-build project in Arkansas doesn’t happen by accident – on the contrary, a purpose-driven approach guaranteed success for the City of Siloam Springs,” Burns & McDonnell’s client coordinator Jake White said.

“A couple of memorable items were the kick-off meeting that was held the day before the country shut down due to Covid in 2020 and the beginning of the supply chain issues. Despite this, the contractor was able to procure materials early and the construction proceeded smoothly,” Siloam Springs Public Works Director Steve Gorszczyk said.

Siloam Springs residents voted in May of 2018 for the $31 million project to upgrade the treatment plant. The upgrade replaced obsolete equipment and incorporated new technology. A new raw water line connected to the Illinois River was also added to increase efficiency at the plant. The upgrade was completed in August of 2022 with city officials and Burns & McDonnell executives celebrating with a ribbon cutting.