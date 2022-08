PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The circumstances of the disappearance of Billy F. Camp, 52, are unknown. Arkansas State Police believe he may be traveling in a red GMC Sierra.

Mr. Camp was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and blue jeans. He is 5’6″ and weighs 135 pounds. He has short brown hair with hazel eyes.

He was last known to be at 856 Earl Lane.

Billy F. Camp, 52. (Courtesy of Arkansas State Police).

Contact Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 479-271-1005 if you have any information that could help locate Mr. Camp.