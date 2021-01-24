Source: Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor

by: ANDREW DeMILLO -- Associated Press



(FILE) Former White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders smiles during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, May 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A senior campaign official tells The Associated Press that former White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders plans to run for Arkansas governor.

The official, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said Sanders plans to announce her candidacy on Monday.

The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders had been widely expected to run for the office after leaving the White House.

She joins an extensive GOP primary that includes Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Current GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson is barred by term limits from seeking re-election next year.

