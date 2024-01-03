FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A grant could help improve safety at railroad crossings in Springdale and Fayetteville.

The Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant will allocate $720,000 to Springdale and Fayetteville, which are working with Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, to be used to assess any safety concerns along railroads in the two cities. Springdale and Fayetteville are responsible for contributing $144,000 towards the full grant amount.

“This pulls everybody together and we put a project together and made this grant request,” Chris Brown, public works director with the city of Fayetteville, said.

Brown said there hasn’t been a rise in incidents on the railroads that sparked this grant application for the study, but the growing population may result in more trains on the tracks. He said the increased potential for accidents requires the safety measures to be up to date.

“The study could take between two and five years to complete,” Brown said. After the railroad crossing safety study, the two cities will analyze the results and implement new safety provisions as they see fit. Brown said the amount of time it will take to begin updating the railroad crossings is dependent on how much funding Fayetteville and Springdale each receive.

Grade separation is one of the safety measures that could be implemented, Brown said.

Brown said the Jocelyn Lane and University Avenue railroad crossings would close and the city would open two new ones at Futrall and Shiloh drives near the Fulbright Expressway.

“The railroad, obviously, the fewer crossings they have, the fewer times they have to blow their horn,” Brown said. “The fewer times they have to worry about safety issues at those locations, so closing crossings is something that they’re always interested in.”

Gary Wilks and his wife, Natalie, visit Northwest Arkansas for Razorbacks sporting events and on weekends, and when they’re in town, they walk the Frisco Trail every day.

Wilks believes the Frisco Trail railroad crossing, which Brown said has an “awkward alignment” has some safety concerns to it.

“With the angled intersection, it’s hard to see one way or the other,” Gary Wilks said. “I’ve had personal experiences with that before. It’s difficult. It’s hard to look back over your shoulder.”

Brenda Rouse is the excursion train operations manager for the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad. She has a suggestion for people when crossing the railroad tracks.

“Always expect a train,” Rouse said. “Any time you’re crossing the tracks, be on the lookout for trains coming through.”

Gary Wilks thinks increased safety measures at railroad crossings would pay dividends.

“The more they can do to have it safe for everyone, the better off where everyone will be,” Gary Wilks said.

Fayetteville officially approved its end of the agreement at its city council meeting on Tuesday. Springdale’s city council still needs to approve the agreement.