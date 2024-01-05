SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Springdale will collect any remaining solid waste and recycling carts that Waste Management has not collected, the City announced on Friday, Jan. 5.

According to the press release, the Springdale Mayor’s Office is coordinating with the Springdale Public Works Department and Neighborhood Services to make sure all the remaining Waste Management carts are collected. Residents with remaining Waste Management carts can email bins@springdalear.gov with the following information:

Name

Address

Phone Number

Trash in carts (Yes or No)?

Residents are required to send email by no later than Monday, Jan. 8.

The release states that residents are supposed to place their Waste Management carts on the curb to make sure they are collected. Public Works will not be able to go onto private property to retrieve carts, the release said.