SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Public Library has an opportunity for your children to help volunteer.

Students in grades 6-12 can apply for a passive volunteering kit on the first of each month. Each volunteer kit comes equipped with the necessary supplies required to complete each month’s activity.

This allows students who can’t come to the library to still be able to give back to their community on their own time.

“A lot of times teens get a bad wrap of being lazy,” Jennifer Johnson, young adult librarian and student volunteer coordinator, said. “They’re on their phones. They’re not doing anything. This is an opportunity to say, ‘Yeah, I’m doing something. I’m helping at the library.'”

After completion of their work, Johnson will approve at least three volunteer hours for each student.

The current project for January is donating hand-crafted cards to the Springdale Senior Center. Johnson said there are usually 25 spots available each month, but she said she will buy more supplies and allow more students to join if the demand to participate is there.

“I want them to have some ownership of what they’re doing, of how they’re supporting their community,” Johnson said. “I want us to be that facilitating tool so that they can do it. I want them to be able to say, ‘Mom, Dad, look what I created.'”

Johnson said students can sign up to volunteer by visiting the library’s website and signing up through the registration link, or by emailing Johnson at jjohnson@springdalelibrary.org.