SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Tyson Elementary School in Springdale will be receiving a $20,000 donation from Box Tops for Education, a release said.

According to the press release, John Tyson Elementary School will be receiving donations along with 13 other schools across the nation. Box Tops for Education will be donating a total of $280K to all 13 schools this holiday season.

Since 1996, schools have earned nearly $1 billion through Box Tops’ program with the purchase of family-favorite products like Cheerios, Nature Valley Granola Bars, Annie’s Mac & Cheese, and more.