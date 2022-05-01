SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Police Department responded to a call for gunshots on Sunday, May 1 at 6:52 a.m. where they found a female with a gunshot wound to her head, according to a press release.

The female, believed to be in her thirties, was found at 3956 Butterfield Coach Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene and was not transported to a medical facility, according to Captain Lester Coger.

A search warrant was conducted by SPD detectives at the location of the crime.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

If you have any information please call the police department at 479-751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139.