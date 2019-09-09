State legislators meet to discuss youth vaping

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — Medical experts said there needs to be more research into vaping’s long-term health effects, and Arkansas’ state legislature indicated it was listening by staging a hearing on the topic Monday.

The state’s joint Public Health Committee met today in Little Rock to discuss vaping and its potentially-harmful effects. Senators and representatives wanted to determine ways to curb youth vaping. These included ideas about education, taxation and further research.

State Sen. Jim Hendren (R) is on the committee and said the issue is bipartisan. He said the tobacco industry looms large in any political action that could remedy underage vaping.

“It may not surprise you to know that tobacco puts a lot of money in politics,” Hendren said. “Tobacco is a very strong lobby, and they protect those interests very well.”

Hendren said if there’s one thing that matters more than money in politics, it’s votes. Therefore, he said legislators are beginning to understand the importance of the issue. The meeting will more than likely lead to a special session in 2021, said Hendren and State Sen. Bart Hester (R).

That’s when meaningful legislation will be on the table.