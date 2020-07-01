Steel Horse Rally postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Steel Horse Rally, an annual charity motorcycle rally in Fort Smith, is postponed until 2021, organized announced on Wednesday.

The rally is rescheduled for May 7-8, 2021 due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

“The safety of our attendees, volunteers and all who attend the Steel Horse Rally is paramount,”said Steel Horse Rally Inc. charity President Dennis Snow. “With the current health emergency restrictions and uncertainty about the future, the decision to reschedule the rally was really out of our hands. We are devastated to have to make this announcement on behalf of our board, volunteers and sponsors.”

The two-day motorcycle rally is one of the fastest growing of its kind in the country, organizers say.

The Steel Horse Rally on May 7-8, 2021 will benefit four local charities: The Buddy Smith Home for Veterans, the Fort Smith Museum of History, Antioch for Youth and Family, and the Children’s Service League.