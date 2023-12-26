SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man died while fleeing from a traffic stop on Christmas Day around 1.37 a.m., according to a crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Wilmer Jubell, 20, was driving eastbound on E. Emma Avenue in a stolen Dodge Ram at a high rate of speed after fleeing from the traffic stop.

According to the crash report, Jubell failed to negotiate the curve onto Butterfield coach road while crossing over E. Huntsville Road on E. Emma Avenue, resulting in the vehicle leaving the roadway and striking a culvert on a private drive.

The stolen vehicle then hit a tree line where Jubell was ejected through the windshield, the report added.

The crash report says road conditions were wet at the time of the collision.