FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Following a major study of the effects of personality on job performance, researchers zoomed in on one personality trait – agreeableness – and found that it has a desirable effect on hundreds of physical, psychological and occupational metrics that impact not only job performance but general life success.

According to a press release, Michael Wilmot, assistant professor of management at the U of A, and Deniz Ones, professor of psychology at the University of Minnesota, examined a wide range of variables, from psychological and physical health to interpersonal relationships, and from leadership effectiveness to performance in academic and organizational settings.

To better understand the impact of agreeableness, the researchers summarized results from 142 meta-analyses reporting effects for 275 variables. In all, the results comprised more than 1.9 million participants from roughly 3,900 studies.

Wilmot and Ones found that agreeableness had a desirable effect on 93 percent of variables and outcomes.

We wanted to do a quantitative summary and synthesis of what we have learned about relations between agreeableness, one of the so-called Big Five personality traits, and its consequences. We know this is important – perhaps now more than ever – because agreeableness is the personality trait primarily concerned with helping people and building positive relationships, which is not lost on organizational leaders. Michael Wilmot, assistant professor of management, University of Arkansas

In their previous study, Wilmot and Ones combined multiple meta-analyses of the five big personality traits — conscientiousness, extraversion, openness and neuroticism, in addition to agreeableness — and examined their effect on job performance. They found that relationships between personality traits and performance varied greatly across nine major occupational groups.

The researchers’ findings have been published in the Spring issue of Personality and Social Psychology Review.