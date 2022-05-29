NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The end of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act will expire on June 30, and it could affect residents of northwest Arkansas. But hot meals will continue to be provided to school-aged children and will help families from the strain of cost.

Patty Baker with the Arkansas Hunger Alliance don’t want the end of the “families first” waivers. The waivers “required certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19 paid leave to employees,” according to the FFCRA.

“USDA leadership and congressional leadership and other want to get back to normal but we are not normal,” Baker said Patty Baker. “Even if the last case of COVID went away tomorrow that doesn’t that mean that the supply chain issues are solved, labor issues are solved and that gas prices are solved.”

Families can find summer meals near them here.