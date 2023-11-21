TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s Thanksgiving Day and the table is set.

The aroma of turkey, baked bread and stuffing fills the air, and your pup is hanging out under the table, waiting for scraps.

If you’re easily manipulated by those puppy dog eyes, you’ll need to be careful. Some Thanksgiving foods can pose a big danger to Fido.

Here’s a list of foods you can share with your dog and what they should avoid, according to the American Kennel Club:

Safe Thanksgiving foods to feed to dogs:

Turkey meat (no bones, no skin)

Sweet Potatoes

Potatoes

Apples

Green Beans (raw)

Plain peas

Pumpkin (must be pure. Not pre-spiced or sugary)

Avoid feeding your dog these foods: