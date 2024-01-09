FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With a very active and cold next couple of days and even weeks, I’m here to build a timeline to help you set everything straight. Also, be sure to check back in each day to get an update as higher-resolution model data starts coming in.

Thursday (1/11) through Friday (1/12)

Here’s what we know so far:

Another system is expected to come in. The problem is the track is uncertain. this could change things precipitation-wise. Below is a current look at the American Model (GFS) and European Model (ECMWF) Ensembles of the expected track of the low.

Just by looking at this, the best guess is that the low will likely track just south or over the River Valley, but there’s plenty of uncertainty. If that were the case then Northwest Arkansas would get a lot of snow. If it’s further south then NWA wouldn’t get much snow and the River Valley would get a lot of snow. If it’s to the north then we could likely see heavy rain and even thunderstorm potential, so a lot is riding on the track, no pun intended.

Snow totals: Again since things are pretty far out, we’d have to look at ensembles. One thing to keep in mind is this will likely be that wrap-around snow, so the actual totals might be less than what models say. Below is the ECMWF and GFS Ensemble snow accumulation from Thursday night through Friday night.

Going off these images, it’s fair to say we might see a similar story from Tuesday (1/9), where we get that wrap-around snow that won’t be as heavy. Some spots are likely to get some heavier bursts, but overall not a whole lot of snow is expected.

Temperatures: With surging south winds, Thursday will be warmer than normal, with a high in the mid-50s ahead of the system. We will cool somewhat, but once the clock strikes midnight we’re looking at a 24-hour high of 50°F for Friday , with temperatures plummeting throughout the day. Morning commute temps will likely be in the middle to lower 30s, but this is such a strong system. the front comes through the late morning and by Friday night temperatures will likely be in the mid-20s.

Saturday (1/13)

A quiet day, but a noticeable difference as Arctic air just starts to sneak in. Low temperatures for the morning could be around 10-15°F with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be around the mid-20s to lower 30s. Then dropping to the single digits to low teens across the area overnight. This is the start of our polar plunge. It will also be pretty windy with a West wind at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday (1/14) through Monday (1/15)

What we know so far:

This setup will be different, to say the least. There will be a super ridge that will spill Arctic air like getting slimed on Nickelodeon, however, there will be subtle pieces of energy that sneak in there and that’s likely where we’ll get our snow chances from.

Snow totals: there is so much uncertainty or shall I say, “snow much” uncertainty, because these subtle waves aren’t picked up by long-range models often. If I were to guess it would be anywhere from 0.5″ to 3″ but this is a very early preliminary prediction.

Temperatures: this is where you need to pay attention. Sunday will start off around 7°F for NWA. Yes, that’s right 7°F! High temperatures will be in the low 20s for NWA and middle to upper 20s for the River Valley. Overnight Sunday will continue to drop in terms of temperatures, especially with that snow. Monday will start off around 1°F for NWA and around 7°F for the RV. The lack of sun (and potentially snow pack) will keep us from getting out of the 13-15°F range for a high for NWA and maybe the low 20s in the RV.

Tuesday (1/16)

The frigid day will start below 0°F for a morning low. Right now I have it clocked in at -4°F for NWA and 1°F for the River Valley. I expect this to trend downward as we get, closer because models often don’t go cold enough. For high temperatures, we’re looking at 10-12°F in NWA and 15-18°F in the RV. The winds will be out of the north, so windchills could be in the negative double digits.

Winter Safety Tips

