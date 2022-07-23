FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — You can see a traveling play about ending mass incarceration in Fayetteville this weekend.

It’s called “The Box: End of Isolation Tour.” It was written by Sarah Shourd, who said she is a former journalist who is also a survivor of solitary confinement after becoming a political hostage in Iran.

Most of the actors in the play have also been impacted by the prison system.

Shourd said it’s a look at the human side of our prison system, and a call to end the systemic issues that can lead to incarceration such as poverty, homelessness and addiction.

“We want to open the conversation and the space for people not only to see the horror and the reality of what’s happening, but the humanity of the people being subjected to it,” she said.

It’s happening at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville. The play is happening Saturday and Sunday night at 7:30.

Shourd said they are taking this play across the country with 10 different stops. They started in Austin, Texas, and Fayetteville is their second stop.