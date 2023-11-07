ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — All of the money raised during The Cancer Challenge Telethon stays in Northwest Arkansas and will benefit organizations like Community Clinic.

Community Clinic provides health care to anyone regardless of their ability to pay.

It’s been a recipient of grant money from The Cancer Challenge for several years.

That money has been used to fund colon care, cancer detection and breast screening programs.

Abbie Luzius is the community development manager for Community Clinic. She says even a $20 donation would go a long way.

“Anything that you give the smallest amount is going to go back into your community and help those who need it. You might not always see how that $20 impacts somebody’s life, but I can tell you based on the over 41,000 patients that we see at a community Clinic. $20 goes a long way,” Luzius says.

Community Clinic employees also take the time to volunteer at the Cancer Challenge’s annual sporting events usually held the first week in June.

Luzius says they are able to see firsthand how vital the funding is to Community Clinic’s mission which is personal to her.

“I’ve lost many family members to cancer, but I lost someone a couple of years ago. I can’t help but think that she would have maybe lived a little bit longer or had a better time in her journey if she would have been in Northwest Arkansas because I just know that we provide the best quality care for cancer patients,” Luzius said.