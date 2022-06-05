BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Flying cars, drones, and space rovers are all in Northwest Arkansas this week showcasing the future of mobility.

The Up.Summit brings together mobility leaders in Bentonville. A community day was held Sunday at Thaden Field to show off all the new technology. Creator of the summit, Cyrus Sigari, said Northwest Arkansas is playing a big part in the next generation of vehicles.

“It’s going to take time for any of us to just jump in and go fly from one side of town to the other but it’s happening, it’s just a matter of time,” Sigari said.

One of the future vehicles at the event is the German-based air taxi VoloCity. Chief Commercial Officer Christian Bauer said he is excited to show off the latest model.

“It’s a two-seater aircraft that will fly in the future people, fully electric, to the metropolis all over the world, for example, from airport to the city center, or from across town, from one place to the other,” Bauer said.

The Up.Summit puts into action Governor Asa Hutchinson’s commitment to making the state a leader in mobility.

“He’s really set a vision to make Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas really broadly, a global leader in the future mobility by year 2030 and so to have the right laws, to have the right investment, to have the right community, have the right workforce development to really make that happen,” Sigari said.

The summit will continue over the next few days but will only be open to the mobility companies.