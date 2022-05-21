NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Supporters of U.S. Senate candidate Jan Morgan, organized a unique convoy on Saturday to spread awareness for her candidacy.

Supporters drove waving and honking their horns at people all across northwest Arkansas. Participants of the “Jan Train” decorated their cars with Jan Morgan flags, magnets and bumper stickers.

“People are out and about and they see several of us rather than just one vehicle,” said Rebecca Hedges a participant at the convoy. “And that gets the message out there that we care.”

The “Jan Train” started at the Fayetteville Mall and made stops in Springdale, Rogers and Bella Vista.

Morgan is challenging Senator John Boozman for his seat in the U.S. Senate. Jake Bequette and Heath Loftis will also be on the Republican primary ticket for that seat.