TheatreSquared officially opens Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — TheatreSquared is set to open tomorrow.

A ribbon cutting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. at the new 50,000-square-foot, two-venue TheatreSquared building, 477 W. Spring St.

TheatreSquared is a regional theatre. It was recognized by the American Theatre Wing, founder of the Tony Awards®, as one of the nation’s ten most promising emerging theatres.

More than 500 people have RSVP’d including state representatives, Mayor Lionel Jordan; Molly Rawn, executive director of Experience Fayetteville and Karen Minkel, home region program director of the Walton Family Foundation.

Public tickets are sold out.