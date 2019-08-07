TheatreSquared officially opens Thursday

Featured Stories

Governor Asa Hutchinson authorized a $2.9 million funding commitment for the theatre

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: TheatreSquared Facebook page

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — TheatreSquared is set to open tomorrow.

A ribbon cutting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. at the new 50,000-square-foot, two-venue TheatreSquared building, 477 W. Spring St.

TheatreSquared is a regional theatre. It was recognized by the American Theatre Wing, founder of the Tony Awards®, as one of the nation’s ten most promising emerging theatres.

More than 500 people have RSVP’d including state representatives, Mayor Lionel Jordan; Molly Rawn, executive director of Experience Fayetteville and Karen Minkel, home region program director of the Walton Family Foundation.

Public tickets are sold out.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss