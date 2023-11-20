FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Wondering what to bring to Thanksgiving dinner? Campbell’s has released each state’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish for 2023.
Even though turkey is the main focus, more than two-thirds of Americans prefer side dishes to the entrée, according to Campbell’s 2023 “State of the Sides.”
In 22 states, mashed potatoes are the favorite side dish. Stuffing/dressing is the favorite side dish for nine states, including Arkansas.
The top five favorite side dishes in 2023 are:
- Mashed Potatoes
- Stuffing/Dressing
- Mac and Cheese
- Yams/Sweet Potatoes
- Green Bean Casserole
Mac and cheese has become a growing favorite, according to the report, going from outside the top five in 2022 to third this year.
