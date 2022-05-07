FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Motorcycle riders from across the country came to the River Valley for rides, food and vendors this weekend.

The family-friendly event welcomed visitors of all ages to enjoy the fun. Proceeds from the rally will go to three local charities. You can find out more about where the money from the rally goes here.

William Baldridge came to to the event from Oklahoma. It was his first time and he said the best part was meeting all of the fellow motorcycle riders.

“The camaraderie is fantastic, you meet good people,” Baldridge said.

The rally ended Saturday night with live music.