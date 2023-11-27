SUMMERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three people are dead after a multi-car crash on Highway 59 in Summers in Washington County around 3:32 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the crash report, Tiffany A. Toan, 46, of Summers, was driving north on Highway 59 in a 2014 Chevrolet when she drove across the center line into the southbound traffic lane and crashed into a 2004 Dodge driven by Jimmy C. Mason, 76, of Summers. Thelma J. Holland, 75, of Summers, was a passenger in the Dodge.

Both vehicles ended up in a ditch next to the southbound lane.

The report says Toan, Holland and Mason all died in the crash. Their bodies were taken to the Washington County Coroners Office.

The weather was clear, and the road was dry when the crash occurred, according to the report.